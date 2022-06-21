Yakima Valley's disappointing start to the season took another rough turn Tuesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
A big early lead evaporated quickly and the Pippins gave up 11 runs in the ninth inning to lose 18-7 to Bend, their fifth straight West Coast League loss. The game-winning run scored on a wild pitch and Yakima Valley's offense totaled just two hits in the last six innings.
Jaxon Sorenson hit a three-run blast for his second home run in two games and Hank Dunn's RBI single put the Pippins ahead 7-0 after three innings. Starting pitcher Michael Rice retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced before things began to rapidly unravel.
Evan Scavatto's leadoff double jumpstarted a four-run fourth inning for the Elks and Elijah Jackson homered to lead off the fifth. Beau Sylvester's two-run homer tied the game, compelling Yakima Valley coach Kyle Krustangel to go to his bullpen.
Three relievers combined to hold Bend scoreless until the disastrous ninth inning, when 11 straight batters reached base. It's the third time in 15 games the Pippins have lost after taking a four-run lead, including a 10-9 loss at Bend on June 11.
The two teams will meet again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday with Tyler Frieders set to take the mound for Yakima Valley.
