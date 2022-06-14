SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A pair of UC Santa Barbara pitchers delivered some much-needed quality innings in their Yakima Valley Pippins debuts Tuesday night.
Michael Rice’s start and a strong relief appearance from Michael Splaine carried Yakima Valley to a 3-1 win at Springfield. West Valley graduate Blake Leaverton pitched a two-inning save to end the Pippins’ three-game losing streak.
Yakima Valley’s defense committed just one error as it welcomed Gonzaga shortstop and reigning West Coast Conference defensive player of the year Connor Coballes into the fold. The former Yakima Valley College standout recorded two assists and two putouts to help the Pippins hold an opponent to fewer than seven runs for the first time all season.
He also singled in the fourth before Spencer Shipman provided all of his team’s offense on one swing. The University of Portland infielder’s three-run homer broke a scoreless tie and gave Yakima Valley four home runs in its last three games.
Rice, who pitched two scoreless innings in UCSB’s 9-4 NCAA Regional win over Binghamton, struck out five and scattered four hits in five innings. Splaine worked around two walks and struck out two batters in two shutout innings of his own.
Shipman added a single and Liam McCallum singled twice to give the duo four of Yakima Valley’s six hits. The Pippins hadn’t played for three days after rain postponed their series finale at Bend on Sunday.
They’ll go for their first series win of the season at Springfield on Wednesday. Former YVC ace Tyler Frieders is scheduled to make his second start this summer against Isaac Evaniew, a righthander who just finished his freshman season at Tacoma Community College.
