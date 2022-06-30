Yakima Valley couldn’t quite complete another ninth inning comeback in Thursday night’s series finale at Walla Walla.
A 5-3 loss ended the Pippins’ two-game win streak, although it didn’t stop them from winning a series for just the second time this season. Shayne Simpson and Seth Ryberg both went 2-for-4 and Jackson Reed singled in the first inning to extend his hit streak to seven games.
He started an unwelcome trend as Yakima Valley left 11 men on base. A pair of errors allowed the Pippins to score three runs on just one hit in the ninth, but they couldn’t take full advantage of four straight batters reaching base to start the inning.
Yakima Valley will return home to finish up the first half of the West Coast League season against Springfield, beginning with a Friday night game at 7:05 p.m. Yakima Valley won the series when the two teams met earlier this season.
