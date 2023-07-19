PORTLAND — Yakima Valley’s offense showed some encouraging signs of life, especially at the end of a 6-4 loss at Portland Wednesday night.
Although a late rally fell short, the Pippins outhit the Pickles 13-6 and snapped a streak of two straight one-run performances in West Coast League games. Jace Phelan led the way once again with a 3-for-5 night and leadoff hitter Zack Blaszak added a pair of singles.
He also drove home Yakima Valley’s first run after Spencer Shipman’s double to begin the ninth inning. Tommy Eisenstat doubled as well before Phelan, Josh Hankins and Maxim Fullerton all added singles.
A 4-0 hole put the pressure on early and Yakima Valley didn’t record a hit until Phelan’s fourth-inning single. The Gonzaga outfielder advanced to third base for a second time after a base hit to lead off the sixth inning.
Pippins veteran Julian Taudin-Chabot made his second appearance this summer and gave up a run in three innings of relief after Ryun Cross’ first start of the season. Yakima Valley pitchers have given up 16 runs in their last four league games, half as many as they’d allowed in the previous three.
Despite losing their fifth straight series the Pippins (3-8 second half, 13-24 overall) can still avoid getting swept for the second time this summer in Thursday’s game at Portland. Ethan Salscheider’s expected to start for Yakima Valley.
YV highlights: Zack Blaszak 2-4, RBI; Tommy Eisenstat 1-5, 2b, run; Jace Phelan 3-5, RBI; Josh Hankins 2-5, RBI; Spencer Shipman 2-5, 2b, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.