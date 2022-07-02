Another big hole proved too deep for Yakima Valley to dig out of Saturday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins did some significant damage against Springfield’s bullpen, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 10-8 loss. Spencer Marenco went 4-for-5, including a two-out single to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning.
But Springfield second baseman Trevor Antonson dove to catch Hank Dunn’s soft line drive to keep Yakima Valley from adding to its six runs in the last two innings. Marenco and his former Yakima Valley College teammate, Connor Coballes, both doubled in a four-run eighth.
The Pippins jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after Spencer Shipman doubled and scored on a single by Marenco in the second inning. But the Drifters bounced back to put up three runs in the third and added five more in the fifth.
Both teams will conclude the first half of their West Coast League schedules in Sunday’s series finale. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. at the Orchard with Caden Duke set to pitch for Yakima Valley.
