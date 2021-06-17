The Pippins’ bats stayed hot in a 13-5 rout of the Redmond Dudes to extend their win streak to eight games.

Spencer Marenco put Yakima Valley on the board with a two-run triple in the second inning and he finished the game a home run short of the cycle with four RBI. His brother, Mason, went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI.

Alex Shanks added a double and three RBI as part of a 2 for 3 night and Jordan Hara hit two doubles, scored three times, and drove in two runs. The Pippins led 7-2 after three and gave their relief pitchers some insurance runs by scoring six runs in their final two at-bats.

It’s the third straight game with at least 12 runs for Yakima Valley, which has outscored opponents 106-52 through 12 games.

Owen Wild pitched three scoreless innings in relief to pick up his second win of the season.

The Pippins will take Friday off before starting a three-game nonleague series against the Cascade League All-Stars on Saturday.

Yakima Valley returns to West Coast League play Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Ridgefield.

Redmond=002=000=030=—=5=8=1

Yakima Valley=034=000=042=—=13=4=1

Wrolstad, Schwab (3), Harkins (5), Perry (6), Robinson (7), Snedeker (7) and Tonina, Silowka (6). Janavs, Wild (4), Stumbo (7), Blanchard (9) and Olsson, Dickman (2). Wrolstad and Tanena.