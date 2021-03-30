Yakima Valley's new 2021 schedule includes 35 home games, three more than previously announced.
The Pippins released their updated schedule Tuesday, less than a week after the West Coast League decided to eliminate travel across the US-Canada border. A revised schedule from the WCL includes 24 home games for each team, and Yakima Valley added three more home dates against nonleague opponents.
Opening Day at Yakima County Stadium remains the same, with four-time defending WCL champion replacing league newcomer KamLoops in the game set for 7:05 p.m. on June 4. No home dates were changed and Yakima Valley added three games June 15-17 against Northwest Star and Redmond.
Single-game tickets will go on sale in early May and under current Phase 3 guidelines 700 fans would be allowed to attend each game, although Pippins general manager Jeff Garrettson expects that number to go up. Various ticket packages are available now and can be purchased by calling 509-575-4487.