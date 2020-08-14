A canceled season won't stop the Yakima Valley Pippins from offering giveaways to their fans.
The independent summer-league team would generally offer items as fans walk through the gates at Yakima County Stadium, where they were initially scheduled to host a bobblehead night last week. Instead, Yakima Valley will send out 20 of its new Scott T. Pippin bobbleheads and other giveaway items such as hats, bags and balls to anyone who signs up at pippinsbaseball.com.
Fans have until the end of Saturday to enter their city and email in the pop-up window when they go to the team's webiste. Giveaways will begin once registration ends.
Dominoes for the 2020 season began to fall in April, when the West Coast League's Bellingham Bells canceled their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the league announced games wouldn't start until July and four other WCL teams canceled their seasons in light of local restrictions.
Even as coronavirus cases kept rising in Yakima County, the Pippins kept recruiting collegiate players, hoping situation would improve to allow games to be played safely. Finally, on June 5, they joined four other WCL teams in cancelling the season on the day it was originally scheduled to begin.
All 12 WCL teams plan to return next summer along with an expansion team from Naniamo, British Columbia. The Pippins will open at home on June 4 against an opponent to be determined this fall.