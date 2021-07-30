Yakima Valley used plenty of early offense to stay perfect against nonleague opponents this season.
Friday night's 9-5 win over Highline actually tied as the closest of any of the Pippins' 10 games against opponents not in the West Coast League. But despite falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Yakima Valley enjoyed a comfortable lead most of the way.
Taylor Holder and Michael Carpentier Jr. hit back-to-back doubles, with Carpentier driving in two runs to quickly tie the game. He added an RBI triple in the eighth inning to finish a home run short of the cycle.
Chase Graves put Yakima Valley ahead with an RBI double and Taylor Holder's two-out RBI single capped off a three-run second inning. Carpentier Jr. singled to lead off the third inning and Highline committed three of its six errors to help the Pippins score two more runs.
Spencer Marenco and Holder both doubled to bring home one more run in the fourth, responding to the two runs conceded by Yakima Valley in the top of the inning.
After starting pitcher Connor Wilson completed two more scoreless innings, relievers Ryan Arredondo and Case Matter combined to give up just one hit and one run in the final three innings.
The Pippins will host Highline for their last nonleague game of the season. A rare two-day break follows before Yakima Valley heads to Corvallis to face the team with the West Coast League's best record, although the Knights lost two of three in Yakima.
Bellingham lost to Corvallis Friday night, pushing Yakima Valley's second-half lead in the North Division to 2.5 games.
Highline=200=200=010=—=5=6=6
Yakima Valley=232=210=01x=—=9=10=2
McCann, Anderson (7) and Casperson, Delisle (8). Wilson, Arredondo (7), Matter (8) and Carpentier Jr.
YV highlights: Spencer Marenco 1-5, 2b, 2 runs; Taylor Holder 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Michael Carpentier Jr. 3-5, 2b, 3b, 3 RBI; Chase Graves 1-4, 2b. run, RBI.