Yakima Valley’s playoff opener Tuesday night against Corvallis looked considerably different than the Pippins’ regular-season opener against the five-time defending West Coast League champions in early June.
A strong start by Daniel Charron and plenty of hits throughout the lineup carried Yakima Valley to a 7-6 win in Game 1 of the best-of-three series. The Pippins scored only six runs in six losses to Corvallis during the regular season, which began with a 7-0 loss at Yakima County Stadium.
“Playoffs can bring out the best in players and I thought on the mound Charron was the best he’s been all year,” Krustangel said. “Focus, good breaking ball, good velo. Defense was great.”
Jaxon Sorenson, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI, said Charron initially planned to leave after his last start on Aug. 2 against Wenatchee. But the Central Washington signee decided to stick around and help a depleted Yakima Valley pitching staff.
Charron pitched gave up six runs in an 8-0 loss to Corvallis on June 5 but he rolled through the first four innings Tuesday, giving up just two hits. Two errors on one play in the fifth allowed Corvallis to score twice and set up a third for the Knights before the Pippins escaped, clinging to a one-run lead.
“Early on that might have led to a snowball and gave up eight, 10 runs, but now we’re just next pitch,” Krustangel said. “I think that’s been a difference in our mindset is just looking at the future and not so much what happened in the past.”
The offense responded by scoring in the bottom of the fifth on Jake Borst’s single, extending the catcher’s hitting streak to eight games. A Connor Coballes RBI single and Yakima Valley’s signature double steal with runners on first and third added two more runs in the sixth, putting the Pippins back ahead by four.
They still nearly lost their lead in the eighth, when Tyler Quinn’s fly ball went over the left fielder’s head with runners on second and third. But a bad jump and an efficient relay throw allowed Coballes to throw out the tying run at the plate.
Yakima Valley opened up an early lead thanks to an RBI single by Sorenson, snapping Corvallis righthander Cam Day’s 18-inning scoreless streak. Aggressive baserunning by Coballes took him to third on the hit and allowed him to score easily when Spencer Shipman grounded out.
Spencer Marenco added another run in the second thanks to the first of his two doubles and a two-out throwing error. Sorenson singled and scored on a double steal to extend the lead to 4-0 in the fourth.
“Early in counts the guys did a really good job of hunting that fastball and just not missing it,” Sorenson said. “Taking advantage of pitches that we could hit had and we did that tonight.”
Krustangel said he initially didn’t expect Isaac Yeager to be available since the University of Washington signee threw 119 pitches in the Pippins’ 14-10 win at Kelowna on Saturday. But Yeager confirmed he felt good enough to come out of the bullpen and the hard-throwing right-hander didn’t give up a hit in the ninth to earn his first save of the season.
The series moves to Corvallis on Wednesday, where Yakima Valley must win one of two games to advance to the Divisional Round. Liam McCallum’s expected to pitch for the Pippins as they look to continue their improbable turnaround, which includes winning five straight games and 12 of their last 14.
“We didn’t even want to be here a month ago and now we’ve got a chance to go win this thing,” Sorenson said. “Why not? We’re really excited to go keep playing together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.