A fast start propelled Yakima Valley to a 6-2 nonleague win over Cascade League Showcase Thursday night.
Singles by Tyler Griggs, Gabe Villafor and Caden Duke plus three errors gave the Pippins three runs in the first inning. Gaven Mattson added a two-run single in the third and closed out the game on the mound despite giving up a run in the ninth.
Davis graduate Henry Gargus capped off the scoring for Yakima Valley with an RBI triple over the center fielder’s head two innings before he pitched a scoreless seventh. Caden Duke went 2-for-4 two nights after striking out six batters in four innings as the Pippins’ starter at Nanaimo.
Yakima Valley improved to 2-0 in nonleague games this summer with its second win over CCL, which took the Pippins to extra innings a month ago. The Pippins will return to West Coast League play when they start a three-game series at Port Angeles Friday night.
