Yakima Valley returned home and found a little more offense against Bend Tuesday night.
Kirby Robertson and Owen Wild excelled on the mound and the Pippins picked up a 4-2 win. Noah Williamson hit his fifth triple of the season to set a new franchise record and the Pippins improved to 21-7 at Yakima County Stadium.
After scoring just two runs during a three-game series at Cowlitz over the weekend, Yakima Valley's offensive struggles continued early despite singles from two of the first three batters. Yakima Valley wouldn't get another hit until Williamson’s one-out single in the fourth inning.
The speedy Miami Marlins draft pick stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came around to score the game-tying run thanks to a passed ball. Hits by Chase Graves, Spencer Marenco and Sam Olsson led to two more runs in the fifth.
Starter Kirby Robertson stranded six runners in six innings while giving up four hits. Reliable reliever Owen Wild threw three no-hit innings, capped off by a double play with two runners on base when Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek fielded a sharp grounder, stepped on third base and threw to first.
Yakima Valley pitchers held their opponent to fewer than four runs for the fifth time in their last seven games. No one's scored more than five runs against the Pippins in their last 11 games, easily their longest such streak of the season.
Bend will return to The Orchard for the second game of the series Wednesday.
Peyton Stumbo’s expected to pitch for Yakima Valley, which sits atop the West Coast League's North Division once again at 4-3 in the second half.
Bend=000=101=000=—=2=4=0
Yakima Valley=000=120=10x=—=4=7=2
Robertson, Wild (7) and Olsson. Kmatz, Juhasz (5), Wilkinson (7) and Logan.
YV highlights: Spencer Marenco 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Sam Olsson 2-4, 2b, RBI; Noah Williamson 2-4, 3b, run, RBI.