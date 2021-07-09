Yakima Valley opened the second half of the season by picking up where it left off Friday night at Yakima County Stadium.
A mostly quiet night for the offense led the Pippins to rely on defense and pitching to hold off Bellingham 3-2 and win for the fifth time in their last six games. They've held opponents to four runs or less in all five wins.
After giving up a run on three hits in the first inning, Selah grad Dylan Bishop induced a double play to start a streak of 12 straight batters retired. He struck out seven and didn't issue any walks in five innings.
The Pippins quickly erased their early deficit and scored twice on a two-out throwing error in the bottom of the first inning. They stranded five baserunners in the next three innings before finally scoring again on Noah Williamson's league-leading sixth home run of the season.
A Malakhi Knight triple brought home a run for Bellingham in the seventh, but he got doubled off third base when Mason Marenco caught a line drive and stepped on the bag. Landon Schirer took the mound for another two-inning save despite allowing two singles to lead off the ninth.
Chaz Myers recorded half of Yakima Valley's hits on the night, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Bishop earned his third win of the season and first since June 9.
The Pippins will look to finish off a seventh series win on Saturday against Bellingham as a six-game homestand continues. Yakima Valley won the first half title and clinched a playoff berth thanks to a 15-9 record.
Bellingham=100=000=100=—=2=7=2
Yakima Valley=200=010=00x=—=3=4=1
O'Rourke, Francis (5) and Samperi. Bishop, P. Robertson (6), Schirer (8) and Olsson.
YV highlights: Dylan Bishop 5 IP, ER, 7 K; Chaz Myers 2-3, 2b; Noah Williamson 1-4, HR.