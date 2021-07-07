BEND — Yakima Valley closed out the West Coast League's second-best first half by winning its sixth series of the season Wednesday night in Bend.
The offense returned to its early-season form to lift the Pippins to a 6-4 win, scoring more than five runs for just the second time in its last nine games. scoring more than six runs for the first time in nine games. Alex Shanks led the way by going 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and he finished his night a triple short of the cycle.
Alex Fernandes added a pair of singles, including one that drove in the first two runs of the game in the second innings. Mason Marenco added a two-run home run and Yakima Valley totaled nine hits as Noah Williamson, the team's leader in hits, triples, home runs and RBI took a rare day off.
Starting pitcher Kenny Johnson earned the win after striking out six in six innings. Owen Wild struck out six more and gave up only one run in three innings of relief.
A 12-game win streak propelled the Pippins (15-9) to the top of the North Division and they held on easily while every other team finished at least four games under .500. Yakima Valley was also the only team to win a series against South Division first-half champion and three-time defending West Coast League champion Corvallis, beating the Knights 10-1 twice to open the season.
The bats carried the Pippins through most of June, when they averaged almost seven runs per game through 15 league games and scored even more in six straight nonleague wins. But a pitching staff led by Yakima Valley College ace Tyler Frieders showed some improvement late in the first half, holding teams to four runs or less in five of their last seven games.
This season won't feature a WCL All-Star game, so Yakima Valley will take one day off before opening up the second half against Bellingham at Yakima County Stadium. The Pippins began their 12-game win streak by beating the Bells twice to win a three-game series a month ago.
Yakima Valley=020=402=000=—=6=9=0
Walla Walla=010=200=010=—=4=9=0
Johnson, Wild (7) and Dickman. Craven, Cirillo (5), Kaelber (7), Romo (9) and Wetterau.
YV highlights: Spencer Marenco 2-5; Alex Shanks 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Alex Fernandes 2-4, 2 RBI; Mason Marenco 1-4, HR, 2 RBI.