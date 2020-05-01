The closer we get to hopefully a summer with baseball, the busier the Yakima Valley Pippins get preparing for it.
The West Coast League team announced commitments from three new players on Friday — Western Oregon pitcher Connor McCord and middle infielder Tristan Hanoian and pitcher Hayden Rasica from the University of Oregon.
McCord, who played for Yakima Valley coach Kyle Krustangel when he was at Wenatchee in 2017 and 2018, played in the Alaska Baseball League last summer and was planning to play in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer before the league canceled its season over concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
McCord, a left-handed pitcher, struck out 50 batters in 38.2 innings last year at Western Oregon. He had a 2.33 ERA and kept opponents to a .182 batting average. He also has a career batting average of .306 with 19 home runs for the Wolves.
Hanoian’s first season at Oregon was cut short after transferring from Orange Coast College, where he helped OCC win California’s state junior college championship in 2019.
As a senior at Henley High School in Klamath Falls, Ore., last year, Rasica struck out 90 batters over 54-plus innings with a 1.23 ERA.
The West Coast League will make a decision this month whether its season will go on as scheduled, modified or canceled, according to Yakima Valley Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson.