SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A tough night at the plate and some costly errors prevented Yakima Valley from earning its first sweep of the season Thursday in Springfield.
The Pippins still won a series for the first time this summer, despite a 5-2 loss to the expansion Drifters. Liam McCallum delivered Yakima Valley’s longest start yet, pitching into the seventh inning.
But that’s when he ran into trouble, as two errors magnified the damage of three straight singles before the Pippins went to the bullpen. Springfiled ended up with a two-run rally to break a 2-2 tie and added one more run in the eighth inning.
Doubles by Jackson Reed and Caden Duke in the third inning bolstered Yakima Valley’s offense, erasing a 2-0 deficit. Unfortunately, Reed’s double would be the Pippins’ last hit until the ninth, when Owen Cobb singled but never got to second base.
Yakima Valley standout centerfielder Hank Dunn saved a Springfield run in the first inning, when he gunned down Jacob Dodge at the plate. The Gonzaga signee also walked and drove in a run at the top of the Pippins lineup.
They’ll make a short drive to Corvallis to complete their eight-game road trip at the home of Oregon State’s powerhouse baseball program. Yakima Valley opened the season by losing three straight to the five-time defending champions, who improved to 6-0 with a 9-0 shutout of Cowlitz on Thursday and have given up only eight runs so far this summer.
