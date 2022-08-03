Wenatchee used a four-run seventh inning to take control of what was a tied ballgame, handing Yakima Valley an 8-3 defeat Wednesday night at Yakima County Stadium and damaging the Pippins’ postseason hopes.
The Pippins could have tied Bend, which currently leads Yakima Valley by a game for the South’s fourth and final playoff spot. The Elks fell at first-place Corvallis 5-4.
The five-time defending champion Knights, who also topped the first-half standings, lead Portland — a 6-4 winner at Cowlitz on Wednesday night — by three games and the Pippins by 3 1/2 in the second-half standings.
Barring a collapse, Corvallis will sweep both halves of the season.
Former Ellensburg star Xander Orejudos helped the AppleSox’s cause with a 2-for-5 effort at the plate and the go-ahead RBI.
Kyle Williamson has two hits for Yakima Valley, including his first home run of the season — a solo shot in the seventh. Gabe Villafor also had two hits, including a double for the Pippins.
Starting pitcher Chris Grothues lasted six innings, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks.
The loss follows Tuesday’s 12-inning, 4 1/2-hour 11-10 victory for the Pippins. The teams combined for 29 hits — including Villafor’s RBI single to score Jaxon Sorenson with the game-winning run. Sorenson began the inning with a walk.
Sorenson was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Yakima Valley, while Luke Rohleder added three hits and three runs.
The teams wrap up the series Thursday night with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05.
