Yakima Valley’s offense manufactured three runs and the pitching staff showed some progress in containing a potent Corvallis lineup.
It still wasn’t good enough to ruin the Knights’ unbeaten record, as they beat the Pippins — Friday night. Corvallis improved to 7-0, including four wins over Yakima Valley.
The Pippins lost all three games in Yakima by at least seven runs and it looked like they might be headed for more of the same after falling behind 5-0. But Isaac Yeager began his relief outing with three scoreless innings and the offense found a way to score three runs despite just two hits.
A Connor Coballes RBI single, a balk and a Coballes sacrifice fly brought runners home against a Corvallis pitching staff that has allowed only 11 runs in eight games. Yakima Valley stranded two more baserunners in scoring position during that comeback before going down in order to end the game.
Another missed opportunity came in the first inning, when leadoff man Hank Dunn hit his first double of the summer. The next 16 Pippins batters failed to reach base before Luke Rohleder drew a hit-by-pitch and eventually scored in the sixth.
Yakima Valley’s lost nine straight games in Corvallis, including two in last year’s best-of-three West Coast League Championship series. The series continues with a 7:05 p.m. start on Saturday, followed by a 5:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday to finally end the Pippins’ eight-game road trip.
They’ll return home for seven games next week, starting with Monday’s nonleague matchup against CCL Showcase.
