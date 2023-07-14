RIDGEFIELD — Yakima Valley's transition back into West Coast League play didn't go smoothly on Friday night.
After three straight nonleague wins, the Pippins lost to the Ridgefield Raptors 12-6, their eighth loss in their last 10 league games.
The Raptors scored five in the second and three in the third to prevent the Pippins from ever getting in striking distance.
Maxim Fullerton cranked a two-run home run in the sixth, and Owen Egan drove in former Yakima Valley College standout Hank Dunn with a triple in the fifth.
The Pippins play the second game of a three-game series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
Pippins highlights: Maxim Fullerton 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, run; Tommy Eisenstat 2-3, RBI; Hank Dunn 2-3, 3 runs; Owen Egan 1-2, 3B, run, RBI, Jace Phelan 2-5..
