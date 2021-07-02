Yakima Valley's pitching faltered again and an early lead didn't last long for the Pippins in Bend Friday night.
An RBI double by Noah Williamson opened up the scoring in the first inning before Yakima Valley gave up three big innings in a 12-3 loss. Blake Dickman and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek also drove in runs for a mostly quiet Pippins offense.
Bend scored three runs in the third, four in the fourth and five in the eighth as Yakima Valley mustered only one hit in its final five innings. Willie Lajoie's on-base streak to start the season ended at 20 games as the Pippins lost for the fifth time in their last eight games.
Yakima Valley fell to 11-8 but remained comfortably ahead in the West Coast League's North Division, 2.5 games in front of second-place Walla Walla. Tyler Frieders is scheduled to get the start for the Pippins when they resume their three-game series at Bend on Saturday.
Yakima Valley=100=200=000=—=3=5=3
Bend=030=400=50x=—=12=14=2
Bishop, P. Robertson (3), Krupp-Pruitt (5), Matter (7), Cammarata (8) and Olsson. Morris, Thompson (7), Hattenbach and Logan.
YV highlights: Noah Williamson 1-3, 2b, RBI; Black Dickman 1-4, 2b, run, RBI.