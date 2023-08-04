SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Jace Phelan added to his West Coast League leading RBI total, but Yakima Valley couldn't dig itself out of an early hole in a 7-6 loss to Springfield on Friday.
The Drifters matched the Pippins (8-16 second half, 18-33) with a run in the first and took a two-run lead in the second by responding to two more Yakima Valley runs with four of their own.
Springfield again matched the Pippins when both teams scored twice in the sixth.
Phelan singled in a run and hit a sac fly for his 48th and 49th RBI of the summer. Phelan's future Gonzaga teammate Tommy Eisenstat collected three hits and dove in a trio of runs.
Springfield will host Yakima Valley in the penultimate game of the season at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
Pippins highlights: Jace Phelan 1-3, 2 RBI; Tommy Eisenstat 3-4, 3 RBI, run; Sam Shipman 2-5, run.
