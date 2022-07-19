NANAIMO, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Costly errors and not enough offense sent Yakima Valley to its biggest loss in nearly two weeks Tuesday night at Nanaimo.
The Pippins took an early lead when former Yakima Valley College standout Spencer Marenco hit his second home run of the season. But the bats went cold and a pair of three-run innings helped the NightOwls hand Yakima Valley a 10-2 loss at Serauxmen Stadium.
A pair of two-out errors in the fifth allowed Nanaimo to take a 5-2 lead. Meanwhile, Yakima Valley wasted Owen McWilliam’s leadoff double in the fifth and didn’t move another runner to third base until the ninth.
Seth Ryberg went 2-for-3, but the Pippins only totaled six hits to 15 for the NightOwls. Gonzaga shortstop Connor Coballes finally saw his 15-game hitting streak come to an end.
Caden Duke struck out six batters in four innings for Yakima Valley, bringing his team-high total to 30 strikeouts for the summer. Davis graduate Henry Gargus pitched a scoreless inning for the second time in his last three appearances.
Yakima Valley won the first game of the series 8-0, so the two teams will play a rubber game on Wednesday before Yakima Valley returns home for a nonleague matchup against Cascade League Showcase on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.