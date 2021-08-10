Yakima Valley needed some late-inning drama to extend its winning streak to four games Tuesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
After two strikeouts to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, Sam Olsson singled and eventually scored on an error to lift the Pippins to a 7-6 win over Wenatchee. Olsson drew three walks and scored every time.
Yakima Valley led for most of the game until giving up two runs in the top of the ninth. West Valley graduate Jack Van De Brake hit the game-tying sacrifice fly for the AppleSox.
The Pippins fell behind early but quickly responded in the bottom of the first inning when Willie Lajoie hit an RBI double to tie the game. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek in the third inning.
Two errors and a Taylor Holder double helped the Pippins put four more runs on the board to take a 5-1 lead into the fourth. Corey Jarrell capped off the rally with a two-run single and added another RBI single in the fifth.
Meanwhile, Kirby Robertson cruised through three straight innings without allowing a hit until Garrett Cutting's solo home run to lead off the fifth inning. Julian Taudin-Chabot came out of the bullpen and gave up one run in two innings for Yakima Valley.
It's the third time this season the Pippins have won at least four straight games. The win also clinched an outright second-half North Division title for Yakima Valley, which had already secured its playoff spot with a first-half title.
The Pippins will turn to Yakima Valley College lefty Connor Wilson for his second start as the series against Wenatchee continues Wednesday night. Both teams will wrap up their regular season on Thursday before Yakima Valley starts its postseason at Bellingham on Saturday.
Wenatchee=100=021=002=—=6=9=3
Yakima Valley=104=010=001=—=7=7=1
Liss, Chipman (5) and Villegas. Robertson, Taudin-Chabot (6), Stumbo (8) and Olsson.
YV highlights: Taylor Holder 1-5, 2b, run; Blake Dickman 2-4, run, RBI; Willie Lajoie 1-1, 2b, RBI; Corey Jarrell 2-4, 3 RBI.