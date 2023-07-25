CORVALLIS — Yakima Valley picked up one of its most impressive wins this season after digging an early hole Tuesday night at Corvallis.
The Pippins rallied to end a 12-game winning streak for Corvallis, beating the six-time defending West Coast League champions 5-4 in 12 innings. Owen Egan picked up the win on the mound and provided the go-ahead single to score Josh Hankins after he hit a double into the gap.
A rocky start for Max Goldberg began with two walks before he gave up a two-run homer to Sam Stem and an RBI double to Tate Shimao. The left-hander from Lane Community College settled in to shut down the Knights while allowing just one hit over the next three innings.
Yakima Valley capitalized when Corvallis pitchers hit three batters in the seventh to go along with a walk. Zack Blaszak’s two-out double scored two runs to tie the game.
Chris Clement’s two-out single scored Blaszak in the third inning, who finished the night 2-for-4, reaching base as the go-ahead run in the ninth and 11th innings. Julian Taudin-Chabot and Egan came through in relief, allowing just two combined hits in five shutout innings.
The Pippins (6-10 second half, 16-27 overall) will try to end their three-game losing streak when Andrick Jones takes the mound at Corvallis Wednesday night.
Pippins highlights: Zack Blaszak 2-4, run, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Josh Hankins 1-1, 2b.
