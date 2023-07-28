Yakima Valley finally rewarded Ethan Salscheider for another strong start in Friday's 2-1 series-opening win over Walla Walla at Yakima County Stadium.
Limited run support cost the Pierce College ace in multiple outings this summer, and the Pippins only managed three hits this time against the Sweets. But Owen Egan singled and scored in the fourth, then scored following a walk in the sixth, both times on productive ground balls by Beck Maguire.
Meanwhile, Salscheider scattered seven hits over six innings and struck out two batters without issuing a walk. He stranded four runners in scoring position to pick up his second win in nine starts.
Relievers Andy Evans, Joey Harmon and Julian Taudin-Chabot all shut out Walla Walla for an inning to help Yakima Valley snap its two-game losing streak. The Pippins have won three straight series openers and will look to clinch the series Saturday with former Yakima Valley College ace Tyler Frieders scheduled to take the mound.
Pippins highlights: Evan Salscheider 6 IP, 7 H, ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Josh Hankins 1-3, 2b; Owen Egan 1-3, 2 runs, BB.
