The five-time defending West Coast League champion Corvallis Knights sure don't look like they'll be easing their grip on the crown any time soon.
For the third night in a row, the Knights thumped Yakima Valley, beating the Pippins 8-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep to open the season.
And just as the first two days, Yakima Valley's offense was absent. The Pippins came up with just four hits for the second straight game and were shut out for the second time in the series.
No players had multiple hits or extra-base hits for Yakima Valley.
The Knights scored six runs in the third inning, keyed by Mason Le's two-run double.
The Pippins are off Monday before opening a three-game series against Walla Walla at Yakima County Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.