After a strong start to the series, Yakima Valley struggled to contain the Corvallis offense Wednesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins couldn't recover from an early hole in an 11-4 loss, despite hits from seven different players. Gonzaga's Tommy Eisenstat singled to extend his hitting streak to four games and Yakima Valley College's Kyle Williamson recorded a pair of singles.
He just missed another hit and a chance to add to a three-run rally in the sixth inning, which ended abruptly when he lined out to the shortstop for a double play with runners on first and third with one out. Ryne McKinney, Gio Melchione and Caleb Millikan all delivered hits to drive in runs and cut the Knights' lead to 9-4.
But they quickly added on two more runs, eventually totaling 18 hits. RBI doubles by Tyler Quinn and Ethan Hedges contributed to a decisive four-run inning, although starting pitcher Andy Evans recovered enough to last five innings in his Pippins debut.
Gabe Villaflor took the night off following his heroics in Tuesday's home opener, when he delivered a walk-off single to cap off a three-run ninth inning in a 4-3 win. Corvallis still hasn't allowed more than four runs in any of its first five games, including a three-game sweep at Ridgefield last weekend.
Yakima Valley will send Simpson University's Jaydon Tomas back to the mound for Thursday's rubber match against Corvallis. The right-hander from Hawai'i gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings to help the Pippins beat Cowlitz 6-4 in the season opener for both teams last Friday.
Pippins highlights: Gio Melchione 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Kyle Williamson 2-4.
