Yakima Valley struggled to do much of anything in its final game before beginning the West Coast League playoffs this weekend.
The Pippins lost 9-0 to coach Kyle Krustangel's former team, Wenatchee, on a smoky Thursday night at Yakima County Stadium. Four different pitchers made their first appearance of the summer for Yakima Valley, which lost a series at home for just the second time.
Wenatchee’s first five batters all singled to give the AppleSox four runs in the first. West Valley graduate Jackson Van De Brake tripled and scored three runs in his final game before returning to Tacoma Community College this fall.
Another West Valley graduate who will start his freshman year at Central Washington this fall, Connor Schlect, pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning for Wenatchee.
Oregon catcher Sam Olsson hit his sixth double of the season for Yakima Valley, and Blake Dickman hit his seventh in the ninth inning. That scored two runs and broke up the shutout after Michael Carpentier Jr. singled to give the Pippins their first hit since the second inning.
They finished the regular season 29-19, their best record since going 35-19 as an expansion team in 2014. This weekend will mark their first playoff appearance since 2017.
Kenny Robertson’s slated to pitch Game 1 of Yakima Valley’s best-of-three series at Bellingham on Saturday.
The Pippins will give the ball to Seth Kuykendall when they return home for Game 2 on Sunday.
Corvallis will face the Ridgefield Raptors in the South Division playoffs.
Wenatchee=412=010=100=—=9=12=3
Yakima Valley=000=000=002=—=2=5=2
Lee, Heinrich (7), Schlect (8), Engman (9) and Villegas. Childers, Edmiston (3), Mattson (5), Molenda (7), Matter (8), Robertson (9) and Olsson, Dickman (5).
YV highlights: Sam Olsson 1-2, 2b; Blake Dickman 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI.