BEND, Ore. — A change of scenery offered no relief from a rough start to the season for the Yakima Valley Pippins.
They opened a nine-game road trip with a 15-5 loss at Bend after giving up 14 runs in the first four innings. Five more errors allowed the Elks to score five unearned runs and Pippins pitchers walked eight batters and gave out another five free passes on hit-by-pitches.
Central Arizona infielder and Gonzaga signee Tyler Griggs went 2 for 3 in his Pippins’ debut, and another newcomer, Stanford’s Owen Cobb, added a single. Owen McWilliam doubled home Hank Dunn in the seventh inning to give Yakima Valley its only extra-base hit of the game.
Bend scored four runs before the Pippins could record an out thanks to an Elijah Jackson double and a two-run home run by Beau Sylvester. Yakima Valley’s given up a run in the first inning of each of its last four games.
The Pippins will look to snap their two-game losing streak and improve their 1-6 record Saturday at Bend. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m at Vince Genna Stadium.
