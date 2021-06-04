The Pippins showed no signs of rust in their first game since the end of the 2019 season.
A quick start for the offense proved to be more than enough support for Selah graduate Dylan Bishop in a 10-1 win over Corvallis. The righthander struck out four and gave up just one run on six hits in seven innings.
Leadoff man Chase Graves scored four runs and blasted a two-run home run to put Yakima Valley ahead 7-1 in the sixth. Connor Coballes went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Noah Williamson hit a three-run double to cap off his 2 for 5 day at the plate.
The Pippins took advantage of several Corvallis mistakes, including a first-inning fielding error by the shortstop. Another error and two balls that got past the Knights’ catcher helped Yakima Valley score three more runs in the second.
Dan Blanchard struck out three in the last two innings to close out Kyle Krustangel’s first win in his Pippins’ coaching debut. Yakima Valley hadn’t won a season opener since 2016.
Righthander Tyler Frieders will take the mound for the second of three games against Corvallis on Saturday. The YVC standout just wrapped up his sophomore season with a 6-1 record and a 2.14 ERA, good for third-best in the NWAC.
Corvallis=000=000=100=—=1=7=2
Yakima Valley=130=102=03x=—=10=10=0
Dobmeier, Wiese (4), Vargas (7) and Smith. Bishop, Blanchard (8) and Carpentier Jr.
YV highlights: Dylan Bishop (YV) 7 IP, 6 H, ER, 4 K; Chase Graves 1-3, HR, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Connor Coballes 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Donald Saltiban Jr. 1-4, 2 RBI; Noah Williamson 2-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Spencer Marenco 1-4, 2b, run; Lajoie 1-4, 2b, 2 runs.