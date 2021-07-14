Selah graduate Dylan Bishop turned in another solid pitching performance and Yakima Valley's offense put up two big innings for its eighth straight nonleague win.
The Pippins blasted Highline 10-2 to move within a game of another sweep. Sam Olsson, Mason Marenco and Austin Plante all tallied two hits for an offense averaging 13 runs per game against nonleague opponents.
Yakima Valley fell behind early for the second day in a row and once again immediately responded, this time by scoring four runs in the second inning. Four more in the third made it an 8-2 lead.
Noah Williamson led off the second and reached on what proved to be a costly error after Highline retired the next two batters. Four straight Pippins proceeded to reach base, capped off by Chaz Myers' three-run double.
Another double, this one by Olsson, started the third and he scored on Marenco's one-out double. Plante added a two-out RBI single for Yakima Valley, which drew 10 walks, including two with the bases loaded.
Selah graduate Dylan Bishop retired 10 in a row at one point and struck out three in five innings of work to pick up his team-best fourth win. Kirby Robertson's scheduled to pitch for the Pippins when they close out a six-game homestand against Highline Thursday night.
Yakima Valley will return to West Coast League play when it starts a three-game series at Cowlitz on Friday. The Pippins won the first half title, clinching a WCL playoff spot, and opened the second by winning two of three at home against Bellingham last weekend.
Highline=020=000=000=—=2=7=2
Yakima Valley=044=011=00x=—=10=8=0
Blakney, Manelski (5), Anderson (6), Hunt (8) and Casperson. Bishop, Stumbo (6), Taudin-Chabot (7), Molenda (9) and Olsson.
YV highlights: Dylan Bishop 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 K, BB; Chaz Myers 1-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Sam Olsson 2-5, 2b, run; Mason Marenco 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Austin Plante 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI.