Yakima Valley continued to hammer its nonleague opponents Sunday, thumping the Cascade League All-Stars 22-3 at Yakima County Stadium.
In five nonleague contests this season, the Pippins have outscored their opponents 70-15. Yakima Valley wraps up six straight nonleague contests tonight against Cascade at 6:35.
The Pippins pounded out 16 hits Sunday, including Noah Williamson's solo home run in a five-run third inning and Taylor Holder's blast in an eight-run fourth.
Williamson finished the game 3 for 6 with five RBI while Holder collected five hits and drove in seven runs.
Chaz Myers had two hits, scored four runs while knocking in another.
Yakima Valley also took advantage of four Cascade errors which led to eight unearned runs.
After Monday night's game, the Pippins return to West Coast League action by visiting Ridgefield for a three-game series. They return home Friday for six straight games at Yakima County Stadium — three with Walla Walla and three with Port Angeles.
Cascade=100=200=000=—=3=6=4
Yakima Valley=035=811=13x=22=16=1
Spickelmier and Sakamoto; Robertson, Wills (7), Arredondo (9) and Olsson.
Yakima Valley highlights: Noah Williamson 3-6, HR, 5 RBI; Taylor Holder 5-7, HR, 7 RBI; Chaz Myers 2-4, 4 runs, RBI.