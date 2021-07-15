After rallying early in the first two games of the series, Yakima Valley never trailed on its way to a decisive sweep of Highline Thursday night.
The Pippins beat the Bears 13-3 to extend their winning streak to four games with at least 10 runs scored in each of the last three games. They improved to 9-0 against nonleague competition with an average margin of more than nine runs.
Kenny Robertson opened the game on the mound and struck out seven batters while scattering four hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. Highline's best chance to get on the board occurred in the second inning when it loaded the bases before Robertson’s strikeout ended the threat.
Meanwhile, Yakima Valley needed just two hits to score five runs in the third inning thanks to three walks and two errors. Sam Olsson and Alex Shanks delivered back-to-back RBI singles, then followed up with RBI doubles in the fourth.
Highline finally struck for three runs against the Pippins' bullpen in the sixth but left the bases loaded once again when Connor Wilson entered the game and struck out the one batter he faced. Yakima Valley answered immediately by scoring three runs of its own, capped off by Austin Plante's RBI single.
Alex Fernandes doubled and scored in the seventh inning, then the Pippins added two more in the eighth thanks to back-to-back home runs by Brock Molenda and Plante. Wilson and Peysen Sweeney gave up just one hit each while combining for four strikeouts in their last three innings.
It's the second straight series Yakima Valley pitchers allowed 10 runs or fewer after accomplishing the feat just once in its first 10 series of the season. The Pippins return to West Coast League play Friday at Cowlitz in the first of three games before returning home next Tuesday to host Bend.
Highline=000=003=000=—3=7=3
Yakima Valley=005=203=12x=—=13=12=0
McCann, Anderson (6) and Delisle. K. Robertson, Arredondo, (6), Wilson (6), Sweeney (9) and Molenda.
YV highlights: Kenny Robertson 5 IP, 0 R, 7 K, 4 H, 3 BB; Sam Olsson 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Alex Shanks 2-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Brock Molenda 1-4, HR; Austin Plante 2-5, HR, 3 RBI; Alex Fernandes 1-4, 2b, run.