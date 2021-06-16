The Yakima Valley Pippins picked up where they left off the night before in a 14-4 rout of the Northwest Star Nighthawks Wednesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
After scoring six runs in their last at-bat of a series opening win, Yakima Valley scored five in the first and three in the second to open up an 8-1 lead in the final game against the Nighthawks. Mason Morenco jumpstared the offense with a two-run double in the first inning and finished the night 4 for 6 with two runs and two RBI.
The Pippins extended their win streak to seven games and tripled their hit total from Tuesday, posting 15 to go along with seven walks. Oregon outfielder Connor Bane went 3 for 4 with two RBI and Corey Jarrell delivered four hits, including a two-run double in the sixth inning.
Selah graduate Dylan Bishop picked up his team-best third win of the season by giving up two hits and a run while striking out four in four innings of work. Yakima Valley will send Weston Janavs to the mound when it hosts the Redmond Dudes for another nonleague game Thursday night.
Northwest Star=012=010=000=—=4=6=2
Yakima Valley=530=204=00x=—=14=15=2
Takalo, Wright (2), Rush (4), Nickel (7), Peters (8) and Cobb. Cammarata, Bishop (4), Johnson, (8), Kuykendall (9) and Dickman.
YV highlights: Mason Marenco 4-6, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Connor Bane 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Corey Jarrell 4-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI.