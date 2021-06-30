Yakima Valley’s offense stayed mostly quiet for a second straight night in a 6-3 loss to Port Angeles on Thursday.
The Pippins took advantage of an error to score first and held on until the fifth, when starter Kenny Johnson gave up a home run and then fell behind on a defensive miscue in left field that allowed a runner to score from first base. Yakima Valley answered with RBI singles from Willie Lajoie and Blake Dickman, but the lead didn’t last long.
Two walks, a hit batter and two errors on one play contributed to four runs given up by the Pippins in the top of the sixth. They failed to register another hit in their last four innings.
Lajoie went 2 for 5 to extend his hit streak to 16 games and Blake Dickman added a pair of singles in four at-bats. But for the first time all season, Yakima Valley didn’t collect an extra basehit.
Once again the bullpen did its job with Owen Wild and Connor Wilson combining to go four innings without allowing an earned run. Pippins pitchers have allowed at least five runs in the last seven games, including five losses.
Yakima Valley will try to avoid getting swept for the first time this season against Port Angeles on Thursday. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the final game of a six-game homestand.
Port Angeles=000=024=000=—=6=10=4
Yakima Valley=100=020=000=—=3=7=2
Sato, Howey (5), Lewis (7), Thomas (9) and Takayoshi. Johnson, Wild (6), Wilson (9) and Carpentier Jr.
YV highlights: Willie Lajoie 2-5, run RBI; Blake Dickman 2-4, RBI.