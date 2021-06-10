BELLINGHAM — Yakima Valley gladly accepted significant help from Bellingham to win its second straight series Thursday night.
The Pippins held off a late rally from the Bells to win 6-4, scoring all of their runs thanks to Bellingham errors and passed balls. Alex Shanks doubled and hit a sacrifice fly for Yakima Valley's only two RBI.
Bellingham cut the lead to one with a three-run eighth before Ben Wills got the final two outs and stranded a runner on third base. Wills retired the side in order to finish off the Pippins' second straight win.
Payton Robertson provided another solid start, giving up only one run in 4 1/3 innings. Trevor Cassell picked up his first win of the season by allowing one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Noah Williamson went 2 for 3 and scored twice while Willie Lajoie finished the night 2 for 5 with a double to Yakima Valley. The Pippins (4-2) stand alone at the top of the North Division and will return home Friday to start a three-game series with South Division leader Ridgefield.
Yakima Valley=020=030=001=—=6=9=1
Bellingham=000=010=030=—=4=9=2
Robertson, Cassell (5), Janavs (8), Wills (8) and Carpentier Jr. Hope, Armbruester (5), Beitel (7), Joyce (9) and Green.
YV highlights: Willie Lajoie 2-5, 2b, run; Noah Williamson 2-3, 2 runs; Chaz Myers 2-3, 2b, run; Alex Shanks 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI.