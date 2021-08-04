CORVALLIS — Yakima Valley took an early lead before losing at Corvallis for the second straight game Wednesday night.
Taylor Holder’s second inning home run of the season put Yakima Valley ahead 1-0, snapping a nine-inning shutout streak for the Pippins. They missed some opportunities to take a bigger lead with six runners left on base over the next three innings but managed to bring Chase Graves home after his walk to lead off the fifth.
Seth Kuykendall scattered five hits as he cruised through the first five innings, allowing only one runner to reach second base. That all changed quickly in the sixth inning, when Kiko Romero’s three-run blast changed the game before Kuykendall even recorded an out.
The Western Oregon righthander ran into more trouble in the sixth, resulting in three more Corvallis runs despite some good work by reliever Peysen Sweeney to limit the damage. A double play left baserunners stranded on second and third.
Yakima Valley recorded just four hits and has matched its longest West Coast League losing streak of the season at three games. The Pippins remained atop the North Division both overall and for the second half of the season, which ends next Thursday.
The WCL’s top two teams will close out their series at Goss Stadium on Thursday as Yakima Valley tries to avoid getting swept for the first time this season. The Pippins will travel to Port Angeles for their final three road games of the regular season starting Friday.
Corvallis has won eight of its last 10 games and improved to 14-3 in the second half.
Yakima Valley=010=010=00=—=2=4=1
Corvallis=000=003=30x=—=6=12=1
Kuykendall, Sweeney (7), Matter and Olsson. DeSchryver, Mullan (5), Ross (9) and Garcia.
YV highlights: Connor Coballes 2-4; Taylor Holder 2-3, HR.