After two rough outings for starting pitchers, Yakima Valley's bullpen woes proved costly in its third straight loss Friday night.
Visiting Walla Walla beat the Pippins 9-7 thanks to six runs in the last two innings to spoil the opener of a six-game homestand. Relievers walked five batters and an error helped the Sweets break a tie in the ninth inning.
Centerfielder Noah Williamson led Yakima Valley's offense once again with a three-run home run in the sixth inning, his fifth of the season. He also opened the scoring with an RBI double and the Pippins jumped ahead 3-1 in the first inning thanks to Mason Marenco's two-out single.
Willie Lajoie extended his hit streak to 13 games and Alex Fernandes picked up his first two hits of the season after joining the team earlier this week. Yakima Valley recorded nine hits and scored at least six runs for the 16th time in 19 games.
Columbia Basin righthander Kirby Robertson went seven innings in his second start of the season, allowing five hits and three runs.
Yakima Valley College ace Tyler Frieders is slated to take the mound for game two of the series on Saturday, with a start time moved back 30 minutes to 7:35 due to expected high temperatures. The Pippins (9-5) remain atop the North Division, one game ahead of Walla Walla.
Sunday's series finale with the Sweets was pushed back from 6:05 p.m. to 7:05.
The team will decide this weekend if any games against Port Angeles slated for Tuesday-Thursday will begin as scheduled or be moved.
Walla Walla=100=101=042=—=9=8=1
Yakima Valley=310=003=000=—=7=9=3
Craven, Schwartz (5), Kaelber (6), Romo (9) and Wetterau. K. Robertson, Wild (8), P. Robertson (8), Stumbo (9) and Carpentier Jr.
YV highlights: Noah Williamson 2-5, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Corey Jarrell 1-4, 2b; Alex Fernandes 2-4, 2 runs.