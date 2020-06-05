YAKIMA, Wash. — On the day once scheduled to open the season, the Yakima Valley Pippins announced they won't be playing baseball in 2020.
The West Coast League decided to cancel its entire season after weeks of trying to find a way to play a shortened schedule with only seven of its 12 teams. COVID-19 travel restrictions and safety guidelines forced five of the league's teams to concurrently cancel their seasons, although Wenatchee and Portland still hope to play independently, according to a release.
"We wouldn't be able to provide the experience for our fans, our sponsors or our players that would meet our expectations," Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson said in a release from the team.
The WCL postponed its season on May 8 and Opening Day was tentatively moved to early July. Five WCL teams canceled their seasons in May due to local restrictions on large gatherings and other college summer leagues across the county decided not to play baseball in 2020.
Yakima Valley and first-year coach Kyle Krustangel had signed 35 players, including Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young of Selah, and Ellensburg alum Xander Orejudos. A revised schedule would have seen the Pippins host Ridgefield for a three-game series beginning July 7.
However, Yakima County would have first needed to reduce its COVID-19 numbers enough to move to Phase 2 under Gov. Inslee's "Safe Start" plan. All 12 teams remain committed to the WCL for 2021 and the league plans to a add a club from Nanaimo, British Columbia.
"Yes, we're heartbroken about 2020 but we're already looking forward to 2021," league commissioner Rob Neyer said in the release. "And with more exciting news on the way, we're confident that next summer will be out best yet."
The league set June 4 as its Opening Day for the 2021 season.