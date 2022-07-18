NANAIMO, British Columbia — A night after they saw their seven-game winning streak snapped, the Yakima Valley Pippins played on of their most complete games of the season.
Yakima Valley hammered West Coast League newcomer 8-0 in the opener of a three-game series.
Chris Grothues tossed six innings of one-hit baseball and Peyson Sweeney tossed three hitless innings of relief, while the Seth Ryberg and Jaxson Sorenson each homered to lead the Pippins 11-hit attack.
The teams continue the series Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.
Yakima Valley did most of its damage in a six-run seventh inning with Sorenson hitting a two-run blast. Ryberg’s home came in the third inning.
Ryberg was 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs, Jackson Reed went 2 for 5 with three RBI and two runs, Sorenson was 2 for 5, drove in a pair of runs and scored another and Henry Gargus had two hits including a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.