Yakima Valley completed its dominance of nonleague opponents with an emphatic 22-2 win over Highline Saturday night.
The Pippins scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to their fifth win this season over the Pacific International League team out of Seattle. Yakima Valley went a perfect 11-0 against nonleague competition, outscoring them 148-40.
Back-to-back-to-back RBI doubles by Sam Olsson, Willie Lajoie and Mason Marenco opened the floodgates in the first inning. The Pippins added three unearned runs after a routine fly ball to right center bounced off the outfielder's glove.
Austin Plante's two-run homer in the third inning put Yakima Valley ahead 7-1 and Willie Lajoie drove in three with a home run in the fifth. That capped off a five-run inning that included a two-run double by Taylor Holder after Highline retired two of the first three Pippins' hitters.
Even pitcher Kenny Johnson joined the hit parade in the eighth with a pinch-hit RBI triple to the opposite field. He scored on a Corey Jerrell sacrifice fly.
When Yakima Valley wasn't collecting its 15 hits, it took advantage of 10 walks, four errors and four batters hit by pitches. The Pippins ended up scoring at least two runs against all six pitchers they faced.
Kirby Robertson picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits in five innings. Selah graduate Dylan Bishop struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth.
The Pippins will take two days off before heading to Corvallis, where they'll try to avoid the hitting slump that followed their last nonleague sweep. Yakima Valley hitters struggled to find their timing against the harder throwing arms at Cowlitz, which shut out Yakima Valley twice and allowed only two runs for the entire three-game series.
Highline=001=100=000=—=2=4=4
Yakima Valley=502=056=22x=—=22=15=1
Blakney, Thortinsen (3), Adams (4), Manelski (5), Roe (7) Hunt (8) and Nabeta, Anders (7). Robertson, Taudin-Chabot (6), Bishop (8), Stumbo (9) and Olsson.
YV highlights: Taylor Holder, Sam Olsson, Willie Lajoie 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Mason Marenco 3-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI.