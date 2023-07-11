The Yakima Valley Pippins got back in the win column Tuesday at the Orchard.
After a pair of West Coast League losses to Victoria handed Yakima Valley its third straight series loss, the Pippins routed Cascade League Showcase 19-1 for a nonleague win.
The Pippins poured on 12 runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, capped by a Jace Phelan two-run home run to take what was already a blowout win to another level.
Max Goldberg didn't allow a run over five innings, allowing two hits and punching out six.
The Pippins will start at two-game nonleague series at the Orchard on Wednesday against Northwest Star.
Pippins highlights: Jace Phelan 3-5, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Konner Kincade 4-6, 4 runs, 3 RBI, 2B; Gio Melchione 3-5, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Josh Hankins, 2-6, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 2B; Maxim Fullerton 2-5, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 2B.
