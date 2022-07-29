Yakima Valley's offense struggled to string hits together in a 3-1 loss to Kelowna Friday night at Yakima County Stadium.
Andrew Walters' double counted as the Pippins' only extra basehit and they left eight men on base to snap a four-game West Coast League winning streak. It took a fielding error to allow Walters to score Yakima Valley's only run in the seventh inning.
Kelowna scored all of its runs in the sixth against Liam McCallum, handing the Australian his second loss of the season. He's gotten little help from his teammates, who have scored more than three runs just once in his four starts.
Yakima Valley hadn't been held to fewer than two runs since June 23, when it lost 7-0 at home to Bend and former West Valley pitcher Connor Schlect. This time it was lefthander Trent Merrill who shut out the Pippins for six innings while giving up six hits and striking out just two batters.
The loss hurt Yakima Valley's playoff chances, since South division leader Corvallis beat Walla Walla 16-3 to move 2.5 games ahead of the Pippins in the second half standings. They also fell to four games behind Bend for the final wildcard spot.
Just eight games remain in the regular season, including Saturday's rematch against Kelowna.
Kelowna=000=003=000=—=3=6=1
Yakima Valley=000=000=100=—=1=7=1
Merrill, Berry (7) and Button. McCallum, Sweeney (7) and Borst.
YV highlights: Andrew Walters 2-4, 2b, run.
