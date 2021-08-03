Yakima Valley's offense went cold once again in its return to West Coast League play at Corvallis Tuesday night.
The Pippins fell 7-1 to the four-time defending champions, recording just three hits, two of them by Sam Olsson. They struck out 13 times and didn't get a runner to second base for six innings after scoring in the first.
Pippins’ second baseman Spencer Marenco took advantage of a leadoff walk and two wild pitches to score with no outs in the first inning. But three Yakima Valley hitters left two runners in scoring position as an offense that won its last game 22-2 over Highline suddenly went cold.
Righthander Tyler Frieders managed to induce a bases-loaded double play to escape a jam in the second inning, but not before giving up the go-ahead run. He got tagged for four hits and three more runs in the fifth.
Corey Jarrell finally picked up Yakima Valley’s second hit in the fifth inning, only to get thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double. The Pippins' offense threatened a bit more in the final two innings, only to go 0 for 4 with three strikeouts with runners in scoring position.
Corvallis added two more runs thanks to an RBI double and a wild pitch in the eighth inning, evening the season series with Yakima Valley at 2-2. The Knights hold by far the WCL's best record at 31-9 overall.
Yakima Valley remains ahead of Bellingham in the second half of the season for first place in the North Division. The Pippins, are 25-15 overall and clinched a playoff spot by winning the first half division title.
They got shut out twice in a row by Cowlitz following their last nonleague break, perhaps struggling to adjust to WCL arms after facing pitchers who struggle more with control and don't throw quite as hard.
Former Yakima Valley College pitcher Seth Kuykendall’s expected to start the second game of the series for the Pippins on Wednesday. They scored 10 runs against Corvallis twice in their three-game series to open the season back in early June.
Yakima Valley=100=000=000=—=1=3=0
Corvallis=110=030=02x=—=7=14=1
YV highlights: Sam Olsson 2-4.