Yakima Valley's offense continued its dominance of nonleague pitchers as a six-game homestand resumed against Highline Tuesday night.
The Pippins did most of their damage early in a 15-5 win. Alex Fernandes went 3 for 3 with two walks and drove in four runs while Alex Shanks finished 3 for 5 with 3 RBI.
Yakima Valley quickly erased a 3-0 deficit in the first inning thanks in part to Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek's RBI double and a two-out, two-run single by Alex Fernandes. He did the same two innings later and an RBI double by Willie Lajoie capped off a four-run two-out rally to extend the Pippins' lead to 9-4.
Through its first six nonleague games this season, Yakima Valley went 6-0, outscoring opponents 79-23.
Peyton Robertson pitched three scoreless innings for the Pippins, which will host Highline once again on Wednesday. Yakima Valley is scheduled to return to WCL play at Cowlitz on Friday.
Highline=310=000=100=—=5=5=4
Yakima Valley=504=011=13x=15=14=4
Ludlow, Severino (5), Roe (8), McCann (9) and Delisle, Casperson (6).
YV highlights: Alex Shanks 3-5, run, 3 RBI; Willie Lajoie 2-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Alex Fernandes 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI.