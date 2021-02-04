Two high school players headed to the University of Arizona are the most recent additions to the summer roster for the Yakima Valley Pippins.
Ryan Campos is a catcher from Mesa, Ariz., who was hitting .370 through eight games for Red Mountain High School before the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic. He hit .460 as a sophomore with 33 RBI and earned all-state honors.
Ethan Gourson is an infielder from San Diego, Calif., who led Point Loma High School as a junior a .427 batting average, 12 doubles, four triples and three home runs.
"Any time you're able to get a couple of Arizona guys, we feel very fortunate to bring two in," Pippins head coach Kyle Krustangel said in a team release. "I know Coach (Jay) Johnson speaks extremely high of these two, not just from a playing standpoint, but also the kind of people they are."
Yakima Valley is scheduled to open its West Coast League season at Yakima County Stadium on June 4 against the expansion Kamloops NorthPaws.
The WCL canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but plans to play a full schedule in 2021 with three new teams from Canada.