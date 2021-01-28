Bringing their projected roster to 25, the Yakima Valley Pippins added two players from the University of Nevada at Reno on Thursday.
Joining the Pippins this summer will be sophomore outfielder Griff Fenn and freshman pitcher Blake Bambrick.
Fenn made a few pinch-hit appearances for the Wolf Pack last spring before the season was canceled. As a senior at Pleasant Valley High School in 2019, he batted .377 with five doubles, three triples and two home runs. Bambrick, a 6-foot-2 right-hander, had his senior season cut short at Great Oak High School, where he recorded a 1.31 ERA over 21.1 innings as a junior.
"Nevada has a long tradition with sending quality players all over the West Coast League," Pippins head coach Kyle Krustangel said in a release. "I expect both to have a major impact on the field."
Yakima Valley is scheduled to open its WCL season at Yakima County Stadium on June 4 against the expansion Kamloops NorthPaws.