The Yakima Valley Pippins announced the addition of two productive left-handed hitters this week for their 2023 roster.
Manager Kyle Krustangel said Gonzaga's everyday designated hitter Tommy Eisenstat and Regis College starting right fielder Maxim Fullerton should spend plenty of time in Yakima Valley's lineup this summer. The two sophomores have been especially hot lately while contributing to the success of their respective teams.
"These are two guys that I don't think will just 'show up,'" Krustangel said. "We have 8-9 weeks to develop and get better, and we want to see how much better these guys can actually get in that span."
Eisenstat extended his hitting streak to six games in Tuesday's loss at Oregon and he's batting .282 with seven doubles and 23 RBI. The fourth Gonzaga player to be announced as a member of this summer's Pippins compiled a .331 average with three home runs and 34 RBI as a freshman at College of San Mateo.
Regis has won 12 consecutive games thanks in part to Fullerton, who's batting .350 with four home runs and two doubles during that stretch. That's raised his average to .330 and he's stolen eight bases in nine attempts through 31 games.
Yakima Valley's set to open its season June 2 at Cowlitz, followed by the home opener at Yakima County Stadium June 6 vs. Corvallis.
