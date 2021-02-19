The Yakima Valley Pippins added pitcher Kellen O’Connor and outfielder Connor Bane to their summer roster on Thursday.
O’Connor, a 5-foot-10 left-hander, was 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA at California State Bakersfield in 2020 before the season was shut down. He was scheduled to play for the Pippins last summer.
"I'm excited that he’s back with us," coach Kyle Krustangel said in a team release. "He is a promising left-handed arm that got innings. They’re definitely counting on him being an elite guy whether he's starting or coming out of the bullpen at Bakersfield."
Bane, a 6-4, 206-pound freshman, is a Southern California native attending the University of Oregon. Bane was part of a Santa Margarita Catholic High School team in 2019 that won the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship.
"He's going to be physical and he's going to hit," Krustangel said. "His coaching staff is really excited for his spring this year, which then obviously fires me up to have him and see him perform this summer."
The Pippins are scheduled to open their West Coast League season at Yakima County Stadium on June 4 against the Kamloops NorthPaws.
The NorthPaws are one of three Canadian teams to join the West Coast League this season after the 2020 campaign was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.