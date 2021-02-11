Yakima Valley Pippins coach Kyle Krustangel has added a familiar face in the West Coast League and an Ivy League outfielder to his summer roster, the team announced on Thursday.
Krustangel will be reunited with Landon Schirer, his closer during the 2019 season when he managed the Wenatchee AppleSox. The 6-foot-5 right-hander had a 1-1 record with six saves and a 4.10 ERA in 19 relief appearances, including one in the late season against the Pippins.
Schirer played at George Fox in Oregon for three seasons, including a shortened 2020 season, before transferring to Angelo State.
"He's a fierce competitor, he's a bulldog on the mound," Krustangel said of Schirer in a team release. "He's someone that his energy and fierceness on the mound can be contagious to a team."
Yakima Valley also added EJ Kreutzmann, a freshman outfielder playing at Columbia University who was a two-sport standout at La Jolla Country Day High School in San Diego.
"There's not a lot of Ivy League players in the league, so it's exciting to get someone from the other part of the country over here," Krustangel said. "He comes highly regarded from his coaching staff as a guy who's an everyday player for them."
The Pippins are scheduled to open their season in June 4 against the Kamloops NorthPaws, one of three Canadian expansion teams.
The WCL canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but plans to play a full schedule in 2021.